Makary visits “March” Association in Tripoli

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information,nbsp;Ziadnbsp;Al-Makary, visited today the quot;Our Cafequot; center of the quot;Marchquot; Association in Tripoli, where he was briefed about the projects and workshops it offers.

Association President Leah Baroudi welcomed Minister Makary#39;s gracious visit, shedding light in her word onnbsp;quot;the suffering of the region as a result of the concept of confrontation, and the effort made to restore communication between young people on the basis of friendship and understanding.quot;

For his part, Makary spoke about Lebanon#39;s experience with war, which offers people nothing but death and martyrs, referring to the need for strong, deep, permanent and continuous communication and integration among peoples of the one nation.nbsp;

He regretted quot;the spread of multifaceted ignorance in Tripoli and the dropout and emigration of young people as a result of the prevailingnbsp;reality.quot;

Touching onnbsp;the presidential election session for next week, Makary expectednbsp;it to be quot;without any result, and therefore the repercussions will be unhelpful to the country.quot;

Finally; he thanked the Association#39;s head and members for their warm welcome and briefing on their activities, stressing that a similar endeavor can contribute to building the state and abolishing the logic of internal wars with disastrous outcome.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.