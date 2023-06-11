Ibrahim says he sees no president on the horizon, purpose of nominating Azour is to block Franjieh

NNA – Major General Abbas Ibrahim indicated that he quot;does not see a president of the republic on the horizon, and whoever nominated former minister Sleiman Franjieh will not back down,quot; adding that quot;thenbsp;other team#39;snbsp;nomination ofnbsp;former minister Jihad Azour was for the purpose ofnbsp;blockingnbsp;Franjieh.quot;

Major General Ibrahim confirmed, during his meeting today with the Vice-President of the National Media Council and the Supervisor of the quot;Diasporaquot; Website, Ibrahim Awad, that quot;it would have been better for Azour not to get involved in all this confusion.quot;

On the issue of the return of the displaced Syrians to their homes, being the first to have initiated this and facilitated the return of thousands to their country before this process stopped, Ibrahim deemednbsp;that thenbsp;return has not yet matured and requires significantnbsp;internal and external efforts.

quot;It is also important that the requirements for the return ofnbsp;Syrians to their land be available, in terms of money and shelter, and this entailsnbsp;tremendous aid that Damascus must obtain,quot; he said.

Finally, Ibrahim concluded: quot;How can Lebanon recover and rise if Syria does not recover?!quot;

nbsp;

========R.Sh.