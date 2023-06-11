Here’s how to start your 6-figure side hustle, according to entrepreneurs who have done it

Annalisa Abell working from home

Small businesses have boomed since the start of COVID-19, earning some entrepreneurs six figures.

Famous companies such as Apple, Twitter, and Facebook started as side projects.

Insider gathered career advice for those who want to turn their passions into profitable businesses.

Now may be a good time to invest in a side hustle.

Side hustles became more popular during the pandemic as people sought new hobbies during lockdowns or extra income, said Luke Pardue, an economist at Gusto, a platform for small-business payroll and benefits.

In fact, 33% of the small-business owners who used Gusto said they needed side hustles to keep their companies afloat. Other experts advised that taking on a side gig during the pandemic could provide more financial security.

“The surge in side hustles is partly caused by new entrepreneurs who need to rely on additional sources of income to cover the businesses that they just started,” Pardue said.

In the past, people have taken on side hustles to pay off student loans, pursue an unfulfilled passion, or become their own boss. Some of the most recognizable companies, such as Apple, Twitter, and Facebook, started as side projects and later became multibillion-dollar corporations.

Insider spoke with entrepreneurs who earn almost six figures or more about their advice on building side hustles.

Here are the side hustles that you can try now and how you can build them efficiently.

