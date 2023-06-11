Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    Mekdad, Abdollahian discuss bilateral relations, latest developments

    NNA – Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Al-Mekdad, discussed today with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, during a phone call, bilateral relations between the two countries and positive developments on the Arab and regional arenas.

    During the call, they also discussed a number of issues of common concern and the importance of focusing on implementing the agreements between both countries, which were discussed and signed during Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi#39;s visit to Syria.

    The depth of the relations between the two friendly countries was also emphasized during the phone call.

