Mekdad, Abdollahian discuss bilateral relations, latest developments

NNA – Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Al-Mekdad, discussed today with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, during a phone call, bilateral relations between the two countries and positive developments on the Arab and regional arenas.

During the call, they also discussed a number of issues of common concern and the importance of focusing on implementing the agreements between both countries, which were discussed and signed during Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi#39;s visit to Syria.

The depth of the relations between the two friendly countries was also emphasized during the phone call.

