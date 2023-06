NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade,nbsp;Amin Salam, arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, where he is representing Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the head ofnbsp;Lebanon#39;s delegation to the largest Arab-Chinese business gatheringnbsp;held under the auspices of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Salam was received by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Hasna, at King Khalid Airport (Riyadh).

