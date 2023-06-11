Zelensky announces the start of the counterattack against Russia without disclosing any details

NNA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced thatnbsp;Kiev forces will start a counter-offensive against Russia, without specifying any additional details.

Zelensky said during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the capital, Kiev: quot;The Ukrainian forces began their counterattack against Russia, and our forces began carrying out defensive counterattacks, but I will not talk about the details and I will not reveal at what stage we are, and I think we will all feel that ourselves,quot; as reported by quot;Russia Todayquot;.

