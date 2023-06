NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati called todaynbsp;for a cabinet meeting in the Grand Serail at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, to discuss the issue of the displaced Syrians and the Ministry of Justice#39;s request to approve concluding a consensual agreement with French lawyers to assist in the case submitted by the French state in the file of Kosakova and her comrades.

