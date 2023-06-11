Where is Tesla headquarters? HQ has moved and expanded over the years

Tesla CEO Elon Musk moved the company’s headquarters to Texas in late 2021.

Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Image

The move was part of CEO Elon Musk’s ongoing breakup with the Golden State.

The shift also brings Tesla closer to its sister company, SpaceX.

The move came about six months before Musk announced that the Tesla WFH policy would allow for far less remote work.

Where is Tesla headquarters now?

However, it still employs thousands of workers in California. In February 2023, the Tesla CEO said the company is moving into office space in Palo Alto that was previously occupied by Hewlett-Packard. He said the move will allow the company to work more on its plans for autonomous driving and robotics.

Despite the move to Texas, where Tesla built its second US car factory near Austin, the carmaker continued to produce many of its cars at its factory in Fremont, California and still maintains a presence at its previous company headquarters in Palo Alto. As of January, Tesla employs about 47,000 workers in California, according to its blog.

Why did Elon Musk move Tesla to Texas?

At the time, Musk said he’d moved Tesla’s main headquarters because it has grown difficult for employees to afford houses in the Bay Area, causing some employees to commute from far away, Musk said.

“There’s a limit to how big you can scale in the Bay Area,” he said.

Musk and California officials had also been at odds prior to the move. In 2020, the billionaire threatened to pull all of Tesla’s operations out of California because he disagreed with the state’s response to the pandemic, including its shelter-in-place orders.

The state has also launched a series of regulatory probes regarding Tesla’s treatment of its workers, as well as the marketing of its self-driving technology. In 2022, a California regulator sued Tesla, alleging racial discrimination at the Fremont Factory based on “hundreds of complaints from workers.”

The California Department of Motor Vehicles also accused the company of intentionally misleading customers in the advertising for its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features.

One likely contributing factor behind the move is the fact that Musk stood to save an estimated $2.5 billion in capital gains taxes by moving his residence and business from California to Texas.

In spite of Tesla’s manufacturing presence in the Lone Star State, franchise laws prohibit the company from selling cars directly to customers, which it does in most other states.

