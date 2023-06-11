Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    Taymour Jumblatt: For a rational approach to entitlements, review of consensual, inclusive options

    NNA – Head of the quot;Democratic Gatheringquot;, MP Taymour Jumblatt, stressed the need for a rational approach to the current entitlements,nbsp;while avoidingnbsp;the language of challenge and the tense positions related to it.

    In a statement on the sidelines of his Saturdaynbsp;meetings at Al-Mukhtara Palace, Jumblatt said: quot;Acceptance of the logic of democratic action based on the foundations of dialoguenbsp;alone guarantees the continuation of the search for consensual and inclusive options that serve the interest of the country and its future.quot;

