NNA – Caretakernbsp;Minister of Industry, MP George Boushkian, issued Saturday Decision 42/1 by which he commissioned Acting Head of Technical Affairs and Industrial Services Authority – Head of the Cities and Industrial Zones Department in the Industrial Licensing Authority at the Ministry of Industry, Engineer Chantal Abdel-Nour Akl, to assume the duties of Director General at the Industry Ministry, alongside her main functions.

