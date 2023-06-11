Hamieh: Iraqi Transport Minister informed Speaker Berri of Iraq’s invitation to Lebanon to be part of “development path”

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport,nbsp;Ali Hamieh, indicatednbsp;in an issued statement today, that the meeting with House Speaker Nabih Berri came as a conclusion to the round of meetings and tours with the Iraqi Minister of Transport and the accompanying delegation during their visit to Beirut.

He added that they briefed the Speaker on the outcomne of their talks, especially with regard to the quot;path of developmentquot; and Iraq#39;s call for Lebanon to be part of it, through branching inside Syria, where they looked into the possibility of making the ports of Beirut and Tripoli its sea outlet.

=========R.Sh.