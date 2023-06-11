Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh: Iraqi Transport Minister informed Speaker Berri of Iraq’s invitation to Lebanon to be part of “development path”

    By

    Jun 10, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport,nbsp;Ali Hamieh, indicatednbsp;in an issued statement today, that the meeting with House Speaker Nabih Berri came as a conclusion to the round of meetings and tours with the Iraqi Minister of Transport and the accompanying delegation during their visit to Beirut.

    He added that they briefed the Speaker on the outcomne of their talks, especially with regard to the quot;path of developmentquot; and Iraq#39;s call for Lebanon to be part of it, through branching inside Syria, where they looked into the possibility of making the ports of Beirut and Tripoli its sea outlet.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Germany records 580 offenses committed by climate activist group

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    This African Nation’s Surprise Plan for Farming Through Climate Disaster

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    Ford, Edison, and Burroughs Were America’s Oddest Road Warriors

    Jun 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Germany records 580 offenses committed by climate activist group

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    This African Nation’s Surprise Plan for Farming Through Climate Disaster

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    Ford, Edison, and Burroughs Were America’s Oddest Road Warriors

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    Aid group: Sudan coerced RSF into filming support video

    Jun 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy