Trump Uses Matt Damon ‘Air’ Monologue in Fundraising Video

    Matt Damon and Ben Affleck might not be so pleased to learn about their newest famous fan. On Saturday, Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social featuring Damon’s monologue as the legendary Nike marketing and sales rep Sonny Vaccaro in the Affleck-directed Air.

    “Money can buy you almost anything,” Damon says in the video, as images of Trump come and go. “It can’t buy you immortality; that you have to earn.”

    The video includes the caption “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” as well as a donation link.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

