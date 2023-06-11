Al-Riyadi beats Manama in the West Asia Super League (WASL)

NNA ndash; Lebanon#39;s basketball champion, Al-Riyadi Beirut, began its journey in the quot;Final 8quot; quarter-finals of the quot;WASLnbsp;Tournamentquot; of the West Asianbsp;and Gulf Super League, with an easy victory over Bahrain#39;s Manama this afternoon (112-84) in Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Hall at Al-Shabab Al-Ahly Club in Dubai within the first group.

Al-Riyadi will meet its compatriot, Beirut First Club, at 10:40 on the evening of Monday, June 12, in the same hall.

Al-Riyadi had reaped the victory of the West Region Championship in this competition, and is looking forward to qualifying for the finals of the Continent Clubs Championship, which in turn qualifies for the World Clubs Championship finals.

nbsp;

========R.Sh.