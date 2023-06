San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, who killed three people and hurt two dozen more in a deranged reign of terror that lasted two decades, was reportedly found dead in his prison cell on Saturday. ABC News says a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed the 81-year-old’s death at a medical facility in North Carolina where he was moved in 2021 because of health issues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

