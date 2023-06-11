Grubhub fires delivery driver accused of stealing a customer’s kitten off her front porch

A Grubhub driver was terminated after he was accused of stealing a customer’s kitten.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Grubhub delivery driver lost his job after a customer claimed he stole her kitten.

The driver was captured on a security camera taking it from her front porch in San Antonio, Texas.

Grubhub told Insider that it’s “terminated” the driver after investigating the incident.

A Grubhub customer said a delivery driver stole a kitten from her front porch after she ordered food from the app, CBS News reported.

The customer, Amanda Scoggins, told San Antonio news outlet KENS 5 that she ordered food from Grubhub from a local restaurant.

The San Antonio police department told Insider that the driver arrived at the customer’s house to deliver food and took a baby kitten without their consent. Officers were dispatched to her home after she reported a theft.

Scoggins told KENS 5 that she cares for the kitten named “Smudge” along with two others with her neighbor. The kittens’ mother is a feral cat and it turned up on her front porch around six weeks ago, when they started caring for them, Scoggins told the CBS affiliate.

“[My neighbor] said, ‘Oh by the way, the driver took your kitten.’ I was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?!’,” Scoggins told KENS 5. She added: “I looked over at [the cats outside] and sure enough there was one, two and no three.”

A spokesperson for Grubhub told Insider: “Following our investigation into this incident, we’ve now terminated this driver.”

The driver was captured on video taking a white kitten on the customer’s neighbor’s security camera before he is seen walking off. Scoggins gave the video to the police and to Grubhub.

A similar incident occurred in Weatherford, Texas, in 2019 when an Amazon delivery driver was accused of stealing a couple’s dog. The dog, named RJ, had escaped from the home when its owners were out and the police later found it listed on Craigslist for $100. The driver was subsequently charged with theft and was fired as a driver for a third-party Amazon courier.

Read the original article on Business Insider