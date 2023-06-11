Champions League final live stream: How to watch Man City vs. Inter Milan for free

The Champions League is domestic soccer’s biggest prize.

Getty/Valery Hache

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

This feels like a special one folks, we’re so close now to seeing who will be crowed champions of Europe and you can join us too via a free Champions League final live stream. We’re not just joining in on the hype last-minute either as we’ve been showing you how to enjoy the biggest tournament in club soccer for a while now. So if you want to know where to watch Man City vs. Inter Milan for free from anywhere, just take a peek below. It’s all there!

See also: Free Le Mans 24-hour race live stream

Multiple languages are covered for a free Man City vs. Inter Milan live stream today, including English, Italian, Spanish, Polish, German, and more. If you like the look of one of the free Champions League live streaming options below but aren’t located in that country, you’ll need a VPN to spoof your device’s location to match it; otherwise, you’ll be blocked by the geo-location detection. Many countries like Mexico and Canada don’t have a free streaming option; we’ve highlighted the paid services showing the game, but you might find using a VPN is cheaper.

The VPN we’ve highlighted below is the best in the business and super simple to set up (no technical expertise required). It’ll help unlock global streaming options and greatly enhance your privacy and general security across your devices, so you’ll probably find a use for one long after the game.

Man City vs. Inter Milan live stream quick links:

USA: Paramount Plus (free trial)Access FREE live streams below via: ExpressVPN (save 49% + get 3 extra months free)UK: BT Sport 1 | BT Sport’s YouTube (free)Spain: RTVE Play (free)Italy: Canale 5 (free)Austria: Servus TV (free)Poland: TVP Sport (free)Luxembourg: RTL Zwee (free)Canada / Germany: DAZN (fees apply)Mexico: TNT / HBO Max (fees apply)Kickoff: Today 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. CET

Watch a free Champions League final live stream from anywhere

There are several free options available today. If you’re in the US, Paramount Plus is currently running a free 7-day free trial. As with most free trials, you must enter payment details, but cancel before the seven days are up, and you won’t get charged. You can opt for the Essential or Premium tier trials; both come with live streaming of the Champions League final.

For the following options, if you’re not actually in the countries mentioned, you will need a VPN to spoof your location to get around each streaming service’s geo-blocking.

European free footy fans are spoilt for choice, and unlike most earlier games in the tournament, there’s even a free option with English commentary thanks to BT Sport letting anyone in the UK watch it on the BT Sport YouTube channel for free. Inter Milan’s fans in Italy can watch the game for free on Italy’s Canale 5. You can also watch the Champions League final in Spanish for free on Spain’s RTVE Play. More options to watch Man City vs. Inter Milan for free online is to tune into the Austrian free-to-air network Servus TV for footage with German commentary, or there’s Poland’s TVP Sport and Luxembourg’s RTL Zwee.

Again, you must use a VPN (see instructions below) to simulate your device’s location to be in the corresponding country to watch these live streams if you’re not physically there already. Our preferred option of all the best VPN providers is ExpressVPN, which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied.

The visual quality of these live streams is top-notch, as I discovered upon testing the live feeds for earlier matches this season and when double-checking the VPN compatibility earlier today.

How to watch Man City vs. Inter Milan with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to a country with a free live stream.Go to BT Sport YouTube (UK) | TV8 (Italy) | RTVE Play (Spain) | Servus TV (Austria) | TVP Sport (Poland) | RTL Zwee (Luxembourg)Watch the game for free.Kickoff: Today 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. CET

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

Read the original article on Business Insider