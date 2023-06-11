Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    Trump Lashes Out at ‘Nasty’ Pence in Bonkers Post-Indictment Speech

    For a twice-indicted man with mounting legal woes, Donald Trump does not know how to keep his mouth shut.

    In his first public appearance since his latest indictment, the former president bounced from his typical Trumpisms to ramblings on the numerous investigations against him as the Georgia Republican Convention crowd erupted in cheers on Saturday.

    The federal probes, which permeated his whole speech, seemed to serve as political leverage to rally voters ahead of a packed race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

