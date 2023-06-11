Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    News

    Ron DeSantis Hates the Elites, but Gives Them the Little Guy’s Money Anyway

    By

    Jun 11, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Ron DeSantis Hates the Elites, but Gives Them the Little Guy’s Money Anyway

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/Reuters/Getty

    Follow the money. When I served as a financial fraud prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice, that was our mantra.

    Whether investigating multi-billion dollar Ponzi schemes or Medicare fraud or foreign corruption, following the money was a sure way to get to the bottom of something suspicious—which usually pointed to the person at the top of the scam. Following the money not only revealed who was behind the fraud, but it often helped reveal the what and why, as well.

    A few weeks ago, news quietly emerged that Florida had been reallocating massive amounts of public employees’ pensions to money managers who had contributed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political campaigns. That sounds like the usual swamp-dealing, you-scratch-my-back-I’ll-scratch-yours arrangement that ordinary folks often describe as “corruption.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Lebanon News

    Manchester City wins Champions League for first time, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in tense Istanbul final

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    Germany records 580 offenses committed by climate activist group

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    This African Nation’s Surprise Plan for Farming Through Climate Disaster

    Jun 11, 2023

    You missed

    Lebanon News

    Manchester City wins Champions League for first time, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in tense Istanbul final

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    Germany records 580 offenses committed by climate activist group

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    This African Nation’s Surprise Plan for Farming Through Climate Disaster

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    Ford, Edison, and Burroughs Were America’s Oddest Road Warriors

    Jun 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy