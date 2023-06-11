Nigeria’s central bank chief arrested after being suspended by president

NNA – Nigeriarsquo;s central bank chief has been arrested hours after being suspended from office by the countryrsquo;s new president, authorities said Saturday.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is in ldquo;custody for some investigative reasons,rdquo; Nigeriarsquo;s secret police said in a statement without providing further details.

The countryrsquo;s new president, Bola Tinubu, suspended Emefiele as the central bank governor on Friday night, nine years after he was appointed to office to oversee the monetary policy affairs of Africarsquo;s biggest economy and most populous country.

Emefielersquo;s suspension ldquo;is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy,rdquo; according to a statement from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, a deputy governor at the bank, immediately took over as acting governor. — AP

