Hajj Hassan: Converging over a candidate for political purposes leads to more presidential impasse

NNA – Head of the Baalbek-Hermel Parliamentary Bloc, MP Hussein Hajj Hassan, confirmed Sundaynbsp;that bloc membersnbsp;will naturally vote in the session next Wednesday for their ally, former minister Sleiman Franjieh, quot;who enjoysnbsp;many attributes,nbsp;most importantly his knowledge of his position and political plan, and confidence that he has the capabilities to communicate with everyone andnbsp;preserve the elements of Lebanon#39;s strength.quot;

Speaking during his participation in a forumnbsp;organized by the Imam Khomeini Cultural Center in Hermel in commemoration of the late Imam Khomeini, Hajj Hassan said: quot;Crossing paths over a person for political purposes leads to more presidential impasse.quot;

He referred hereinnbsp;to those who intersected over the nomination of forner minister Jihad Azour for presidency, wonderingnbsp;who actuallynbsp;engineered this intersection and over whatnbsp;political project, particularly since the partiesnbsp;involvednbsp;do not trust each other andnbsp;declare thatnbsp;publicly in the media.

=======R.Sh.