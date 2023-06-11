Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hajj Hassan: Converging over a candidate for political purposes leads to more presidential impasse

    By

    Jun 11, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Head of the Baalbek-Hermel Parliamentary Bloc, MP Hussein Hajj Hassan, confirmed Sundaynbsp;that bloc membersnbsp;will naturally vote in the session next Wednesday for their ally, former minister Sleiman Franjieh, quot;who enjoysnbsp;many attributes,nbsp;most importantly his knowledge of his position and political plan, and confidence that he has the capabilities to communicate with everyone andnbsp;preserve the elements of Lebanon#39;s strength.quot;

    Speaking during his participation in a forumnbsp;organized by the Imam Khomeini Cultural Center in Hermel in commemoration of the late Imam Khomeini, Hajj Hassan said: quot;Crossing paths over a person for political purposes leads to more presidential impasse.quot;

    He referred hereinnbsp;to those who intersected over the nomination of forner minister Jihad Azour for presidency, wonderingnbsp;who actuallynbsp;engineered this intersection and over whatnbsp;political project, particularly since the partiesnbsp;involvednbsp;do not trust each other andnbsp;declare thatnbsp;publicly in the media.

    

    =======R.Sh.

