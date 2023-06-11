“People’s dignity a red line,” tweets Abdallah

NNA – MP Bilal Abdallah tweeted this morning:nbsp;quot;The employee or retiree is not concerned with the Byzantine debate about the constitutionality and legality of the method to be followed in paying salaries and their appurtenances, in light of the worsening daily living and social crisis…It is the responsibility of the government and parliament to do what is necessary, even if circumstances require exceptional measures….People#39;s dignity and decent living is a red line!quot;

nbsp;

========R.Sh.