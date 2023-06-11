Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    1,220 drones light up the sky of Amman with a huge air show

    By

    Jun 11, 2023 , , ,

    The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces ndash; the Arab Army announced to citizens that it will organize a huge air show in the sky of Amman on Saturday evening.

    The air show will be carried out using 1,220 drones, in celebration of the 77th Independence Day, the centenary of our armed forces being called the Arab Army, the Royal Enthronement Day, the anniversary of the Great Arab Revolt and Army Day.

    The General Command called on citizens to watch the air show, which will be presented by the drones, at exactly nine orsquo;clock in the evening, Saturday, in the sky of the martyr / Amman.

    This parade comes within the national celebrations dear to the hearts of Jordanians. — Petranbsp;
    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

