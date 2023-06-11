‘Gladiator’ director Ridley Scott’s former London home is on the market for $35 million. Take a look around.

Old Grove House is in Hampstead, north London.

British film director Ridley Scott’s former home is on sale for £28 million ($35 million.)

The house is situated in Hampstead, an affluent area of north London.

The 18th-century residence is “one of Hampstead’s grandest homes,” says Savills.

Scott has directed many blockbusters including “Gladiator,” “Black Hawk Down,” and “Prometheus.” DreamWorks Pictures

Old Grove House is an early 18th-century, Grade II-listed building. Savills Source: Historic England

It is situated in Hampstead, an affluent, elevated part of north London that is home to other celebrities. Savills

It’s the first time the property has been on the open market for over a quarter of a century, Savills said. The previous owner purchased it through a private sale in 2013. Savills

The property is being marketed by both Savills and FG Consultants. Savills

The interior of the house was designed by Chester Jones. Savills

The four-level house covers almost 7,600 square feet. Savills

Old Grove House has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, per Savills. It also has a garage and “off-street parking” for two cars. Savills

It has a 120 ft walled garden with hedges, pathways, trees and topiary and a secluded bench, per Savills. Savills

It pairs “grand and formal” reception rooms with “more intimate” living rooms and studies, Savills said. Savills

The house features spectacular views across London and the neighbouring Fenton House, which is a National Trust building, per Savills. Savills Source: National Trust

The house still has many original features, including Rococo plasterwork in the dining room and grand fireplaces. Savills