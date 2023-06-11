Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    ‘Gladiator’ director Ridley Scott’s former London home is on the market for $35 million. Take a look around.

    By

    British film director Ridley Scott’s former home is on sale for £28 million ($35 million.)
    The house is situated in Hampstead, an affluent area of north London.
    The 18th-century residence is “one of Hampstead’s grandest homes,” says Savills. 

    Ridley Scott’s former London home has hit the market for £28 million (about $35 million.) The British director lived in the property for more than 15 years, according to Savills.
    Ridley Scott.

    Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

    Source: Savills

    Scott has directed many blockbusters including “Gladiator,” “Black Hawk Down,” and “Prometheus.”

    DreamWorks Pictures

    Old Grove House is an early 18th-century, Grade II-listed building.

    Savills

    Source: Historic England

    It is situated in Hampstead, an affluent, elevated part of north London that is home to other celebrities.

    Savills

    It’s the first time the property has been on the open market for over a quarter of a century, Savills said. The previous owner purchased it through a private sale in 2013.

    Savills

    The property is being marketed by both Savills and FG Consultants.

    Savills

    The interior of the house was designed by Chester Jones.

    Savills

    The four-level house covers almost 7,600 square feet.

    Savills

    Old Grove House has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, per Savills. It also has a garage and “off-street parking” for two cars.

    Savills

    It has a 120 ft walled garden with hedges, pathways, trees and topiary and a secluded bench, per Savills.

    Savills

    It pairs “grand and formal” reception rooms with “more intimate” living rooms and studies, Savills said.

    Savills

    The house features spectacular views across London and the neighbouring Fenton House, which is a National Trust building, per Savills.

    Savills

    Source: National Trust

    The house still has many original features, including Rococo plasterwork in the dining room and grand fireplaces.

    Savills

    A self-contained second property, Cottage House, is attached to the main residence.

    Savills

