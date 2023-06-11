Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    Nassar tours town of Berbara

    Jun 11, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, toured today the town of Berbara in Jbeil, and visited its churches as a culmination of their inclusion on the map of religious tourism.

    During his tour, Nassar spoke about the expansion of administrative decentralization, quot;which expresses an important issue,quot; referring to the tourism and development potentials enjoyed by the city of Barbara, in terms of its proximity to the mountains and the beach, tourism activities, and existing environmental features.

