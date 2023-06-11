Magnitude 5.0 Quake Hits S. Africa Largest Province

NNA – A 5.0-magnitude earthquake on Sunday struck near Johannesburg, shaking buildings across South Africa#39;s most populous province, the Unites States Geological Survey reported.

The tremor struck at 2:38 am (0038 GMT) around 10 kilometres (six miles) below the surface, the USGS said.

Buildings shook across the province of Gauteng, where Johannesburg, the country#39;s largest city and commercial hub, is located.

Residents across the province felt the tremor and some posted pictures on social media showing minor structural damages of walls.

In August 2014, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit a gold mining town near Johannesburg.

The last major quake to hit South Africa was a 6.3-magnitude tremor that struck the Western Cape province in 1969. — AFP

