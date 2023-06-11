Canada Sanctions Ex-Ukrainian President

NNA – On Saturday, the Canadian government added former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich and his son Aleksandr to its sanctions list, accusing them of being connected to thenbsp;ldquo;theftrdquo;nbsp;of Ukrainian cultural objects and the Kremlinrsquo;s alleged efforts tonbsp;ldquo;Russifyrdquo;nbsp;Ukrainian culture.

In addition to Yanukovich, the list of sanctioned individuals includes the culture minister of the Kherson region, Alexander Kuzmenko, and former deputy information minister of the Donetsk Peoplersquo;s Republic, Daniil Bezsonov, and Ukrainian blogger Yury Podolyaka, among others.

Among the blacklisted entities are the culture ministries of Crimea and the Kherson Region, the education and science ministries of the Zaporozhye and Kherson, and multiple museums and media outlets. — RT

