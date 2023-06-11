Fire breaks out aboard a tourist boat carrying 29 persons in Marsa Alam, Egypt

NNA – Today, an official source told RT correspondent in Cairo that a fire broke out on board a tourist boat carrying 29 people, in the city of Marsa Alam, Red Sea Governorate.

The incident began when the concernednbsp;authorities received a notification of a fire in a quot;tourist boatquot; namednbsp;quot;Herkenquot;, carrying 29 people during a diving cruise, where 12 British tourists were rescuednbsp;in addition to 14 Egyptians, who are the boat crew.

The passengers were transported to the shore of the village of Marsa al-Shajaranbsp;and allnbsp;are in good health, whilenbsp;search continues around the boat for 3 missing persons.

The boat had sailed on the 6th of this month from Porto Ghalib Marina, and was scheduled to return today.

