Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Minassian: We left the homeland abandoned, neglected

    By

    Jun 11, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Armenian Catholic Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian indicated duringnbsp;a Mass service innbsp;the city of Zahle this morning, that quot;our dear homeland is going through difficult days.quot;

    He said, quot;I mention the name of the homeland because it is an integral part of our daily life, and we left it abandonednbsp;without a president and without officials to serve it with honesty and sacrifice.quot;

    quot;We neglected it, whilenbsp;it is the only way to secure coexistence and spiritual and temporal principles for us,quot; the Armeniannbsp;Patriarch asserted.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Why the Red Cross’ crisis is causing aid groups to rethink their financing

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Reportedly Committed Suicide Inside His Jail Cell

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    NY Man Admits Killing 22-Year-Old While Out On Bail For Strangling Second Woman

    Jun 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Why the Red Cross’ crisis is causing aid groups to rethink their financing

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Reportedly Committed Suicide Inside His Jail Cell

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    NY Man Admits Killing 22-Year-Old While Out On Bail For Strangling Second Woman

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    If your bank texts you to warn you of a fraudulent charge, that’s likely a scammer, FTC warns

    Jun 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy