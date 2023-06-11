Minassian: We left the homeland abandoned, neglected

NNA – Armenian Catholic Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian indicated duringnbsp;a Mass service innbsp;the city of Zahle this morning, that quot;our dear homeland is going through difficult days.quot;

He said, quot;I mention the name of the homeland because it is an integral part of our daily life, and we left it abandonednbsp;without a president and without officials to serve it with honesty and sacrifice.quot;

quot;We neglected it, whilenbsp;it is the only way to secure coexistence and spiritual and temporal principles for us,quot; the Armeniannbsp;Patriarch asserted.

