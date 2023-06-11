Sudanese army launches massive attack intensive raids on the rapid support sites

NNA – quot;Russia Todayquot; news correspondent reported that the Sudanese army launched a large-scale attack on all fronts of the fighting and carried out intense air raids on rapid support sites in the cities of the capital, Khartoum, after the end of the armistice.

The Sudanese woke up this morning to the sounds of explosions, artillery and machine guns around the city of Al-Fatihab, south of Omdurman.

Fighting and heavy exchangenbsp;of fire continue in the East Nile region, east of the capital, while sources told RT about the deployment of infantry forces affiliated with the Sudanese army in the area.

The movement of citizens has receded, while transportation witnessed a partial stop in the Haj Youssef area, east of the Nile, where there was relative calm during the period.

