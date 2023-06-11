Two soldiers were killed in Yemen in an al-Qaeda attack

NNA – Two Yemeni soldiers were killed in an attack by the extremist al-Qaeda organization today, targeting a military site in Shabwa, south of the center of the country mired in war, two security officials told AFP.

A government security official in Shabwa said, quot;Two soldiers were killed in an al-Qaeda attack on a military postquot; in the province, adding, quot;The attack took place at dawn on Sunday, and resulted in the injury of a number of soldiers and attackers.quot;

In turn, another Yemeni official confirmed the attack and the killing of the two soldiers.

