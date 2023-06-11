Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Two soldiers were killed in Yemen in an al-Qaeda attack

    By

    Jun 11, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Two Yemeni soldiers were killed in an attack by the extremist al-Qaeda organization today, targeting a military site in Shabwa, south of the center of the country mired in war, two security officials told AFP.

    A government security official in Shabwa said, quot;Two soldiers were killed in an al-Qaeda attack on a military postquot; in the province, adding, quot;The attack took place at dawn on Sunday, and resulted in the injury of a number of soldiers and attackers.quot;

    In turn, another Yemeni official confirmed the attack and the killing of the two soldiers.

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Why the Red Cross’ crisis is causing aid groups to rethink their financing

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Reportedly Committed Suicide Inside His Jail Cell

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    NY Man Admits Killing 22-Year-Old While Out On Bail For Strangling Second Woman

    Jun 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Why the Red Cross’ crisis is causing aid groups to rethink their financing

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Reportedly Committed Suicide Inside His Jail Cell

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    NY Man Admits Killing 22-Year-Old While Out On Bail For Strangling Second Woman

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    If your bank texts you to warn you of a fraudulent charge, that’s likely a scammer, FTC warns

    Jun 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy