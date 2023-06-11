Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    European Union offers Tunisia long-term assistance

    NNA – The European Union proposed today to quot;strengthen the partnershipquot; with Tunisia through a program that includes long-term financial assistance of 900 million euros and an additional aid of 150 million, to be pumped quot;immediatelyquot; into the budget, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that she proposed to President Kais Saied a five-point program that includes support for combating clandestine immigration, and expressed her hope that an agreement would be signed between Tunisia and the European Union by the next European summit, which is supposed to be held at the end of this month.

