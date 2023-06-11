Makary mourns the passing of Lebanese writer George Yammine: His intellectual impact keeps him in the heart and mind

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information,nbsp;Ziad Al-Makary, mourned today the passing of Lebanese writer George Ibrahim Yammine, where he wrote on Twitter that on this sad daynbsp;the Lebanese shed two tears, one for his painful passing and another because he died while in exile…quot;Our consolation is that his intellectual and literary impact will keep him forever in the heart, mind, and conscience, a true man from Zgharta and an abundant pen…May God have mercy on him and may his memory be eternal,rdquo; Makary added.

==========R.Sh.