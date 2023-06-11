Al-Rahi from Harissa: People are awaiting the election of a president, while talk prevails of disrupting the quorum

NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, presided this morning over the quot;Liturgy for the renewal of the consecration of Lebanon and the East to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and to the Immaculate Heart of Maryquot; in the Basilica of quot;Our Lady of Lebanonquot; in Harissa.

In his religious sermon, al-Rahi shed light on the stalemate situation on the political scene, especially with regard to the presidential elections, considering that the people are eagerly waiting for the election of a president while there is talk of disrupting the quorum of the session scheduled for upcoming Wednesday.

quot;Let the political officials know that they cannot continue neglecting Godrsquo;s will regarding the good of every human being, as they continue their wars, disputes, the pursuit of personal and factional interests and abandoning their duties in terms of securing the basic rights of citizens and working for the growth and advancement of man and society,quot; the Patriarch said.

quot;Our quest within the patriarchy aims to extract the spirit of challenge, enmity, and imposition on others,quot; he asserted.

quot;We are keen to ensure that the presidential election remains a juncture in the course of the democratic process, marked by the spirit of national reconciliation and patriotic brotherhood, which guarantees the unity of Lebanon with all its components, even if they differ in electoral choices which is a natural thing,quot; the Patriarch underlined.

quot;What reinforces this keenness is that all political parties and candidates for the presidency adopt the language of consensus and dialogue away from all forms of challenges and factional or sectarian divisions,quot; al-Rahi continued to affirm.

He also called on social media sites to respect the truth and avoid fueling the fire of sedition with baseless information, and also to cease extracting words from their actual context.

