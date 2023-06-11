Russian folklore day in Tyre

NNA – Tyre – The Russian community in Lebanon marked quot;International Russian Dayquot; on Sunday by organizing activities in the Public Park Boulevard in Tyre, in the presence of the Head of the Union of Tyre Municipalities, Hassan Dbouq, and the official of the Russian Cultural Center, Mira Younes, alongside heads of the Russian cultural centers in Lebanonnbsp;and a number of Russian community members residing in Lebanon.

The event included several sports games and Russian folkloric dances, where the attendees were dressed in Russian folkloric attires.

A number of Russian boys and girls also performed Russian songs and music and a play based on Russian reality and planted a tree in the public park.

The event also included a tour of the historical ruins of Tyre.nbsp;Both Younis and Dbouq gave brief words thatnbsp;focused on the significance of the occasion and the organized activities.

nbsp;

=========R#39;Sh.