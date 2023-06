NNA – Lebanese Diver, Mohamed Zein, is carrying out a 48-hour underwater diving missionnbsp;off the Ain Al-Mreisseh area in Beirut, which he began at 6:00 p.m. last Friday and will end at 6:00 p.m. today, thusnbsp;setting a record for staying underwater throughout thisnbsp;period.

Zein#39;s mission is taking place under the supervision and accompaniment of the Marine Rescue Unit of the Civil Defense.

========R.Sh.