UAE Minister of Economy: Partnership with Turkey is growing in an unprecedented way

NNA – UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri said that the relations between the UAE and Turkey are witnessing a new phase of comprehensive strategic partnership, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al-Marri said, quot;The visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Turkey gives a strong impetus to the path of the existing partnership towards unprecedented growth prospects in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries.quot;

He pointed out that quot;the UAE-Turkish economic relations have succeeded in continuing their growth and development over the past years, despite the various changes that the region and the world have witnessed, as a result of the promising economic potentials of the two countries#39; economies.quot;

He added, quot;With the two countries signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, we are looking forward to a promising future rich in trade, economic and investment opportunities, especially in light of the ambitious development plans adopted by the countries, which offer promising opportunities in priority sectors in trade and investment, industry, tourism, transport, energy, food, and technology.quot;

