Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    American Musician Who Featured on Bourdain’s Show Is Arrested in Russia

    A U.S. military veteran and rock band musician has been arrested in Moscow on suspicion of drug trafficking, Russian state media reported.

    Michael Travis Leake, who has reportedly lived in Russia since 2010, was detained on Saturday for allegedly selling the amphetamine mephedrone. In a Telegram statement from Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction, Leake was described as a “former paratrooper and musician” who “is accused of engaging in the narcotics business through attracting young people.”

    An Instagram account under Leake’s name lists him as the vocalist for the band LoviNoch—which translates to “Catch the Night”—and the producer for groups Lourna, Tarakany and others.

