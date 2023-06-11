Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    News

    Jim Jordan Twists Himself Into a Pretzel Defending Trump in Classified Docs Case

    By

    Jun 11, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Jim Jordan Twists Himself Into a Pretzel Defending Trump in Classified Docs Case

    CNN

    Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to turn his State of the Union interview on Sunday into a filibuster session in Donald Trump’s defense, arguing the twice-indicted former president declassified everything before he left the White House—even as Trump admitted, according to a Thursday indictment, he did not.

    Jordan tried to retort every question CNN anchor Dana Bash asked him with the same defense, arguing that because Trump declassified the documents he hoarded at Mar-a-Lago, special counsel Jack Smith was engaged in “the most political thing I’ve ever seen.” He pointed to the 1988 Supreme Court decision in Department of the Navy v. Egan, which, as Jordan correctly noted, stipulated that the power to “classify and control access to information bearing on national security” stemmed from the U.S. Constitution.

    “They’re indicting President Trump on Tuesday for having material that he declassified that was protected by the Secret Service,” Jordan said, later adding, “This is as political as it gets.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Why the Red Cross’ crisis is causing aid groups to rethink their financing

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Reportedly Committed Suicide Inside His Jail Cell

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    NY Man Admits Killing 22-Year-Old While Out On Bail For Strangling Second Woman

    Jun 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Why the Red Cross’ crisis is causing aid groups to rethink their financing

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    BREAKING: Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Reportedly Committed Suicide Inside His Jail Cell

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    NY Man Admits Killing 22-Year-Old While Out On Bail For Strangling Second Woman

    Jun 11, 2023
    News

    If your bank texts you to warn you of a fraudulent charge, that’s likely a scammer, FTC warns

    Jun 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy