Jim Jordan Twists Himself Into a Pretzel Defending Trump in Classified Docs Case

CNN

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to turn his State of the Union interview on Sunday into a filibuster session in Donald Trump’s defense, arguing the twice-indicted former president declassified everything before he left the White House—even as Trump admitted, according to a Thursday indictment, he did not.

Jordan tried to retort every question CNN anchor Dana Bash asked him with the same defense, arguing that because Trump declassified the documents he hoarded at Mar-a-Lago, special counsel Jack Smith was engaged in “the most political thing I’ve ever seen.” He pointed to the 1988 Supreme Court decision in Department of the Navy v. Egan, which, as Jordan correctly noted, stipulated that the power to “classify and control access to information bearing on national security” stemmed from the U.S. Constitution.

“They’re indicting President Trump on Tuesday for having material that he declassified that was protected by the Secret Service,” Jordan said, later adding, “This is as political as it gets.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.