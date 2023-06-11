(Update) Franjieh: In my dictionary there is no obstruction in political life

NNA – Marada Movement Chief,nbsp;Sleiman Franjieh, called for quot;putting all the names on one table of dialogue, without any preconditions from any side,quot; stressing, quot;I do not impose myself on anyone.quot;

He added: quot;When a national candidate is agreed upon and there is a national consensus over him, then there is no problem for me.quot;

Franjieh warned against quot;this abolitionist mentality that was fabricated as with the Ehden massacre.quot;

He stressed that quot;our relationship with Patriarchnbsp;Bshara Boutros Al-Rahi is excellent from the first day.quot;

Addressing Lebanese Forcesnbsp;Party Chief Samir Geagea, henbsp;said, quot;I ask Geagea, you are against the opposition candidate andnbsp;it#39;s your right, but you have previously allied with Hezbollah#39;s candidate.quot;

He added, quot;They only boycotted me whilenbsp;nothing unites them,quot; considering that quot;the Free Patriotic Movement does not want a candidate from the system, but it came forth with Jihad Azournbsp;from the heart of the system and the impossible acquittal.quot;

He stressed that in hisnbsp;dictionary there is no obstruction innbsp;political life, while in thenbsp;dictionary of others lies the statement of hindrance.

Franjiehnbsp;affirmed that he has a clear vision for all constitutional, economic and other matters at the national level, stressing that he is committed to reforms, the Taif Agreement and the administrative centralization within it.

He said, quot;The president is the one who takes a position during his term and not afterwards,quot; vowing to be anbsp;president for all the Lebanese and not for a specific team if he reaches the presidency.nbsp;

Franjieh stressed on the full national responsibility that is shouldered by all.

