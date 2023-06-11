(Update) Franjieh: Problem lies not with “Hezbollah”, but rather with any open-minded Christian who can take the country towards moderation

NNA – In his delivered speech this eveningnbsp;marking thenbsp;anniversary of June 13,nbsp;Marada Movement Chiefnbsp;Sleiman Franjiehnbsp;said: quot;It was required that I be portrayed as a candidate for a certain team before being nominated by Speaker Nabih Berri and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.quot;

quot;I will be open to the whole world,quot; pledged Franjieh.

He recalled thatnbsp;in 2016, the opposition was against his candidacy and thenbsp;quorum that was to his interest was repeatedly disrupted at that time.

quot;The problem is not with Hezbollah, but rather with any open-minded Christian who can take the country to moderation,quot; deemed Franjieh.

R.Sh.

