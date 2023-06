NNA – Demonstrators from the villages of Al-Arqoub threw stones at an enemy military vehicle, which was protecting a bulldozer in the Barakat Ba#39;thael area in thenbsp;outskirts of the town of Kfar Shuba this afternoon.

As a result, the military vehicle#39;s windows were shattered and the enemy army responded by firing dozens of gas bombs at the demonstrators, whilenbsp;a state of extreme tension prevailednbsp;at this border axis.

