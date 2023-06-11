Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (*) Franjieh: The conditions we are going through now are very similar to those of the Ehden massacre

    Jun 11, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Franjieh, delivered a speech this evening marking the June 13 anniversary of the Ehden massacre, in which he said: quot;The circumstances we are going through now are very similar to the conditions of the Ehden massacre, which the Christians and all of Lebanon paid for…quot;

    He said, quot;Reconciliation hit all the cancellation projects.quot;

    Franjieh stressed that quot;no one can outbid us in terms of our Christianity, our patriotism, and our Arabism.quot;

    quot;We must reassure Christians that the partner in the homeland does not want to cancel us, but rather we cancel each other,quot; henbsp;asserted.

    ===========R.Sh.
