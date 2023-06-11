Sun. Jun 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Zelensky appeals to the UAE to support the Ukrainian “peace formula”

    NNA – Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky appealed to UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam Al Muhairi, who is currently visiting Kiev, to support the quot;peace formulaquot; promoted by Kiev, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    quot;We are interested in your country supporting our formula for peace,quot; Zelensky said during his meeting with the Emirati minister.

    He added, quot;Environmental issues were another topic for negotiations,quot; and thanked the UAE for its willingness to provide assistance to Kiev.

    The Ukrainian authorities drew attention to the quot;peace formulaquot; they had prepared, but in return they rejected the peace proposals of the third parties.

    Zelensky said, commenting on the Vatican#39;s settlement initiatives, that his country does not need mediators.

    As for Moscow, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, considered that the so-called Zelensky peace plan is quot;another American evidence for provoking conflict in Europe.quot;

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that Zelensky#39;s statements about a peace settlement do not take into account the existing realities.

