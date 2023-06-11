Execution of 3 Saudis who established a terrorist cell

NNA – Today, Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the implementation of the death sentence against two Saudi perpetratorsnbsp;and the death penalty againstnbsp;another citizen, for establishing a terrorist cell to target security men, financing terrorism and terrorist acts and their possession of weapons.

The statement added that quot;the first accused had agreed and planned to target anbsp;security man while he was performing his duty, and the second deliberately and aggressivelynbsp;killed him by shooting while thenbsp;third burned his body and set fire to the security patrol car,quot; acording to the Saudi newsnbsp;agency.

nbsp;

============