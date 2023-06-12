According to multiple news outlets, Ted Kaczynski, the terrorist widely known as the Unabomber, was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday morning, with suicide being investigated as the cause.

The 81-year-old’s official cause of death has not been released by officials.

Kaczynski was discovered unresponsive in his cell around 12:30 a.m. ET and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“For safety, security, and privacy reasons, this office does not share specifics regarding the cause of death for any inmate. The official cause of death is determined by the medical examiner and not the Bureau of Prisons (BOP),” a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Fox News.

Previously held in a maximum security facility in Colorado, Kaczynski had been transferred to a federal medical center in Butner, North Carolina, in December 2021 due to his declining health.

Kaczynski gained infamy as America’s most prolific bomber, eluding capture for nearly two decades until his arrest in 1996. According to authorities, between 1978 and 1995, he planted or mailed a total of 16 bombs that resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injured dozens of others.

The post BREAKING: Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Reportedly Committed Suicide Inside His Jail Cell appeared first on Breaking911.