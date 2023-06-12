Bodycam Video Shows Former Colorado Cop Punching Handcuffed Woman

OVELAND, Colo. – Newly released body camera footage shows an incident involving a former Loveland police officer who struck a woman in the face after she spat at him while in custody.

Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran, in a video made public on Friday, explained the reasoning behind the termination of Russell Maranto, 28, citing his employment of unnecessary force.

The video included a brief segment from the body camera footage, capturing the moments leading up to Maranto punching Angelia Hall, 59, in the face while she was under custody in a hospital emergency room.

Hall can be seen using explicit language, shouting at the officers and nurses. Subsequently, she spat at Maranto, prompting an immediate retaliatory punch to her face.

The other officer present swiftly intervened, separating Hall and Maranto. While the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the incident, the district attorney’s office has yet to file criminal charges against Maranto. According to the Loveland Police Department (LPD), officers had responded to a report around 8:30 p.m. on May 20 regarding a woman exhibiting incoherent speech and wandering in and out of traffic in the vicinity of North Garfield Avenue and East 29th Street. Upon their arrival, Hall was placed under protective custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

