13 Shot, Stabbed, Hit By Vehicles At Block Party In Syracuse, New York

A chaotic scene unfolded during the early hours of Sunday morning in Syracuse, New York, as more than a dozen people became victims of shootings, stabbings, or collisions with vehicles.

The Syracuse Police Department said they responded to reports of gunfire at a “large gathering of hundreds of people” at 12:22 a.m. Police encountered numerous injured individuals.

Among the victims, four individuals, aged between 17 and 22, sustained gunshot wounds. Additionally, six individuals, aged between 17 and 25, suffered lacerations to their heads and bodies, indicative of apparent stabbings. Lastly, three individuals, aged between 22 and 23, were evaluated for “abrasions” resulting from being struck by cars. Police believe these individuals were unintentionally hit while others attempted to flee the chaotic scene.

All 13 victims, who were discovered either at the location or local hospitals, are expected to recover from their injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, and it is yet to be determined whether the stabbings occurred before or after the gunfire. Authorities have refrained from disclosing any suspects at this point, saying that the investigation is still active and ongoing.

