Emergency Slide ‘Explodes’ Inside Delta Plane After Flight Diverts To Salt Lake City

NEW YORK – On Saturday, a Delta flight traveling from JFK to Los Angeles encountered technical difficulties, leading to an unscheduled landing in Utah. Not long after, an unexpected incident occurred once the aircraft touched down, as an air slide accidentally deployed inside the plane and struck a worker.

first time seeing an emergency slide deployed by accident INSIDE the plane @Delta pic.twitter.com/DoE3ob2X1V

— dan m↺reno (@danmorenooo) June 10, 2023

During the deployment, a crew member was unexpectedly struck by the air slide, resulting in their transfer to the hospital. The Delta employee was later discharged.

The B767-300, carrying 168 passengers, had been en route to LAX from JFK when the pilot informed passengers about the need to land in Salt Lake City due to technical issues.

Following a safe landing in Salt Lake City, the passengers were instructed to disembark from the aircraft. After a delay, the temperature instrument was successfully repaired, and the aircraft appeared ready for departure, scheduled for approximately 1 p.m. local time in Utah.

As passengers reboarded the plane and prepared for takeoff, an inflatable slide located at the rear of the aircraft inadvertently deployed within the cabin while the plane was still at the gate.

According to the NY Post, the employee received medical evaluation and was subsequently discharged.

The post Evacuation Slide Deploys INSIDE Plane And Injures Cabin Crew After Emergency Landing appeared first on Breaking911.