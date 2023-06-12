Trump Loses It After Bill Barr Calls the Indictment ‘Very Damning’

Tom Brenner/Reuters

There’s no love lost between Donald Trump and his former attorney general, with Trump criticizing Bill Barr on everything from his comments on Trump’s latest indictment to his weight.

In a Sunday afternoon interview, his first since he was indicted for allegedly hoarding classified documents, Trump was asked by former adviser Roger Stone whether the timing between the indictment and House Republicans’ quest to link President Joe Biden and Burisma was coincidental.

Trump, for some reason, used the question as a springboard to attack Barr for labeling the indictment “very, very damning.”

