Democrat Big Shot Raked in Millions Meant for NYC’s Poor

Newly released documents show an entity owned by top Democratic Party official has taken in $41,642,485 in public funds since landing a gig at a medical group catering to New York City’s most vulnerable—an arrangement that has proved lucrative for both him and his political allies.

The latest tax filings now available for Bronx-based nonprofit SOMOS Community Care show the organization, a network of doctors catering to the Big Apple’s low-income immigrant communities, paid more than $11.5 million in 2021 to a San Antonio-based pass-through company belonging to Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Henry Muñoz. This comes on top of almost $15.8 million The Daily Beast previously reported the group had paid to the party official’s S corporation MSTZO LLC, which does business as Cultural Productions, and upwards of $14.3 million it paid to him directly since he became its consultant in 2017.

These colossal sums place Muñoz, whose professional background is in political fundraising and construction design, among the highest-compensated individuals in the healthcare sector in New York City or anywhere else. SOMOS was launched in 2015 to capitalize on a new Medicaid program, which was the sole source of its funding for most of its existence.

